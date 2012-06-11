UPDATE 2-Argentine farm strike slows flow of grain to port

* No export disruptions seen due to dockside supplies * Drought-hit farmers say to end strike midnight Tuesday * Gov't order talks in separate shipping dispute By Hugh Bronstein BUENOS AIRES, June 11 (Reuters) - Grain trucks entering Argentina's main port of Rosario slowed to a trickle on Monday because of a five-day-old sales strike by farmers, but exports remained uninterrupted due to ample dockside reserves. The sales strike, set to end at midnight on Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday), was called last week by growers angry about government agricultural policies and a recent tax increase in No. 1 soy- and corn-producing province Buenos Aires. Argentina is a top exporter of both crops at a time of growing world demand. "Reserve silos were full when the strike started and we have had no reports of a lack of stocks so far," said Guillermo Wade, spokesman for the country's port managers' chamber. Labor disputes are an increasing threat to grains shipments from Argentina, where double-digit inflation is pushing up wage demands, but the government moved swiftly to defuse a separate conflict involving riverboat crews on Monday. Soon after the shipping workers called a 48-hour strike to demand extra working hours, the government ordered them to suspend the protest and start talks, Wade's group said. Center-left President Cristina Fernandez has taken a tougher line on strikes in the grains export sector - an important source of the foreign currency she needs to pay debt - and has repeatedly instructed the Labor Ministry to intervene.As angry as they are about profit-siphoning curbs on wheat and corn exports imposed by Fernandez and the land tax increase, farmers were not expected to extend their action past Tuesday or repeat the huge tax protests in 2008 that paralyzed the sector. Many growers are eager to get back to business because they need cash after a six-week dry spell in December and January cut into crop yields. Supply concerns and signs that importers are switching from Argentine to U.S. cargoes due in part to the sales freeze, helped lift soybean and soymeal futures on the Chicago Board of Trade last week. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector. It is also the No. 1 supplier of soymeal, used as cattle feed, particularly in China, where the fast-growing middle class is clamoring for beef steaks. The strikes arrive at the end of soy and corn harvesting and at a time of slowing economic growth in Argentina, which is being hit by fallout from Europe's financial woes and slackening demand from No. 1 trade partner Brazil. Only 881 trucks entered Argentina's main port of Rosario in the 24 hours through mid-morning Monday, down from 3,800 on the same day last year, the Rosario grains exchange said. About 80 percent of Argentina's farm exports are shipped from terminals that line the Parana River at Rosario, which provides quick access to Atlantic shipping lanes.