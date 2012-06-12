FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine farmers to end sales strike, need income
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 2:48 PM / 5 years ago

Argentine farmers to end sales strike, need income

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Soy, corn growers froze sales to protest government
policies
    * No export disruptions seen thanks to dockside reserves
    * Drought-hit farmers need cash, will end strike at midnight

    By Hugh Bronstein	
    BUENOS AIRES, June 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's grains farmers
were ready on Tuesday to end a week-long sales strike organized
to protest government policies but that at the same time hurt
growers by slowing much-needed revenue.	
    The sales freeze, set to end at midnight on Tuesday (0300
GMT Wednesday), was called last week by growers angry about
profit-siphoning agricultural policies and a recent tax increase
in No. 1 soy- and corn-producing province Buenos Aires. 	
    Argentina is a top exporter of both crops at a time of
growing world demand. Exports from the country were not affected
by the sales freeze, as dockside silos had been topped off with
freshly-harvested reserves just before the protest began.  	
    "The strike will not be extended. That would be financial
suicide," said Jorge Garat, who has a 1,300-hectare soy, corn
and sunflower farm in the western Buenos Aires town of Trenque
Lauquen.	
    "We cannot hold our products back from market indefinitely.
That would mean giving up our income at a time when we have
debts to pay and other financial commitments," he said, echoing
Hugo Biolcati, head of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), who
said on Monday that the sellers' strike would end as scheduled.	
    Garat saw crop yields fall this season due to a drought that
hit the Pampas grains belt in the December-January dog days of
the Southern Hemisphere summer. Yields were further hurt by
record May rains that inhibited harvesting by swamping the same
field that had been parched by the sun at the turn of the year.	
    Argentine farmers are harvesting the last of their 2011/12
corn and soybeans after a spate of production estimate cuts that
left many growers worried about cash flow.	
    The government currently forecasts soy output of 41.5
million tonnes this season after the six-week dry spell dashed
initial expectations for a bumper crop. The Agriculture Ministry
 sees corn output of 20.1 million tonnes, far below the record
30 million tonnes foreseen by officials at the start of
planting.Argentine growers have long criticized the policies of
President Cristina Fernandez, who has increased the state's role
in the economy during her more than four years in office.	
    They say profits are hurt by wheat and corn export curbs
imposed by the government to ensure ample domestic food
supplies. Even before the Buenos Aires land tax increase was
announced last month, farmers complained about the 35-percent
tax that the government puts on soybean exports.	
    Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in the
booming international biofuels sector. It is also the No. 1
supplier of soymeal, used as cattle feed, particularly in China,
where the emerging middle class is clamoring for beef steaks.	
    Trading companies with operations in Argentina include
Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd Molinos Rio de la Plata
, and Noble Group Ltd.	
    Flow of grains trucks into Argentina's main port of Rosario
slowed to a trickle this week due to the sales freeze.	
    Only 1,000 trucks entered the port in the 24 hours through
mid-morning Tuesday, down from 4,600 on the same day last year,
the Rosario grains exchange said.	
    About 80 percent of Argentina's farm exports are shipped
from terminals that line the Parana River at Rosario, which
provides quick access to the shipping lanes of the South
Atlantic.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.