#Credit Markets
December 12, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

PROFILE-Argentinas central Bank chief Juan Carlos Fabrega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Position: Central Bank’s president Incumbent: Juan Carlos Fabrega Born: January 10, 1949 Term: Took office in November 2013 when President Cristina Fernandez reshuffled her cabinet.

Key facts:

- Fabrega rejects orthodox monetary policies as a way to stem inflation and has maintained the bank’s managed-float policy to avoid abrupt swings in the value of the peso currency, which the bank has allowed to depreciate nominally over time.

- He backs the government’s use of foreign currency reserves to pay debt.

- A close ally of Fernandez, and Peronist activist Fabrega headed state-run bank Banco Nacion for more than three years before being appointed central bank chief.

- He worked for decades in various posts at Banco Nacion before becoming its head officer.

- Fabrega, who never graduated from college, is considered to have good ties with bankers and deep knowledge of the challenges faced by Argentina’s banking system. (Compiled By Alejandro Lifschitz)

