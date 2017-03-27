FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Argentina posts fiscal deficit of 26.7 billion pesos in February
March 27, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina posts fiscal deficit of 26.7 billion pesos in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 26.7 billion pesos($1.72 billion at the current exchange rate) in February, larger than the 16.6 billion peso deficit posted during the same month last year, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.5800 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)

