FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina June primary fiscal deficit shrinks to 37.2 mln pesos
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina June primary fiscal deficit shrinks to 37.2 mln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 37.2 million pesos ($4 million) versus a deficit of $286.8 million pesos in June 2014, the economy ministry said in a statement early on Thursday.

The primary balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt interest payments, is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

The South American grains exporting country has been virtually locked out of the international capital markets since its 2002 sovereign bond default.

Reporting by Juliana Castilla and; Jorge Otaola Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.