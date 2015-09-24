Argentina posts $84.2 mln July primary surplus vs June deficit

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Argentina had a July primary fiscal surplus of 791.5 million pesos ($84.2 million) versus a deficit 37.2 million pesos in June, the government announced late on Wednesday, citing an increase in tax revenue and social security contributions.

The primary balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt interest payments, is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

The South American grains exporting country has been virtually locked out of the international capital markets since its 2002 sovereign bond default.