Argentina posts 11 billion peso fiscal deficit in October
December 2, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina posts 11 billion peso fiscal deficit in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary fiscal deficit was 10.96 billion pesos ($1.13 billion) in October versus a shortfall of 6.5 billion pesos a month earlier, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The primary balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt interest payments, is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sandra Maler)

