Argentina says 2016 primary deficit 359.4 bln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 359.4 billion pesos($22.57 billion at the current exchange rate) in 2016, larger than the 235.1 billion peso ($14.76 billion) deficit posted in 2015, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.9230 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)