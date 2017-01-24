FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Argentina says 2016 primary deficit 359.4 bln pesos
January 24, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

Argentina says 2016 primary deficit 359.4 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 359.4 billion pesos($22.57 billion at the current exchange rate) in 2016, larger than the 235.1 billion peso ($14.76 billion) deficit posted in 2015, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.9230 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)

