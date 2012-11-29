FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fitch cuts Argentina's credit rating to near default status
November 29, 2012

CORRECTED-Fitch cuts Argentina's credit rating to near default status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Nov. 27 item, corrects to reflect number of notches in downgrade to CC rating)

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded Argentina’s sovereign credit rating to CC from B, a three-step cut reflecting its view of a “probable” default after a U.S. judge ordered payment to holdout investors from its historic 2002 default.

“The increased probability that Argentina will not service its restructured debt securities issued under New York law on a timely basis” stems from U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa’s order for Argentina to pay holdout investors concurrent to bondholders who participated in two prior debt restructurings. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)

