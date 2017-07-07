(Adds peso closing level)
BUENOS AIRES, July 7 Argentina's peso currency
strengthened on Friday after touching historic lows the prior
session amid one of the worst routs of President Mauricio
Macri's term, but traders warned volatility could continue
through key midterm elections in October.
Banks stepped in to sell dollars after the peso
fell as low as 17.38 per U.S. dollar on Thursday, traders said,
taking profits after the currency weakened 7.0 percent during
nine straight losing sessions beginning on June 23, the longest
such streak since February 2016.
The peso closed 0.71 percent stronger on Friday at 16.98 to
the greenback. During the week the Argentine currency weakened
2.06 percent.
Macri let the exchange rate float shortly after taking
office in December 2015, prompting a sharp depreciation against
the dollar after years of currency controls put in place by
former populist President Cristina Fernandez had kept the peso
artificially strong.
The decline in recent weeks came as a flood of foreign
currency that entered the country thanks to debt sales eased up
along with inflows from a tax amnesty program. Investors also
hedged their bets by buying dollars as the elections approach,
in which Fernandez could win a Senate seat.
While the drop has prompted calls for central bank action
amid concern it could worsen inflation seen above 20 percent
this year, analysts said the currency had been stronger than
expected in the first half of the year and remained far from
official expectations for an average of 17.92 in 2017.
"With the dollar in the neighborhood of 17 pesos, there is
only a partial correction of that lag," said Jorge Vasconcelos,
an economist at the Fundacion Mediterranea think tank.
Officials have repeatedly played down concerns about the
dollar exchange rate, noting that a floating exchange rate can
protect the economy from external shocks and that the peso's
sharp moves against the dollar contrast with more modest moves
against other currencies.
"There's no reason to worry when the dollar moves," Treasury
Minister Nicolas Dujovne told reporters on Friday at the G-20
summit in Hamburg, according to local newspaper La Nacion. "The
exchange rate will have less and less impact on price
formation." (bit.ly/2tUsdz2)
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Sandra Maler)