FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentina's Grupo Galicia 9-month net profit 1.2 bln pesos
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's Grupo Galicia 9-month net profit 1.2 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Grupo Financiero Galicia said on Thursday that its net profit for the first nine months of the year was 1.2 billion pesos ($207 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 419 million pesos for the nine-month period.

In the third quarter alone, the group reported net profit of 536 million pesos ($93 million) versus 347.2 million pesos in the third quarter of 2012. Analysts had expected the group to report third quarter net profit of 419 million pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.