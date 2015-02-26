FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina replaces head of Cabinet amid political turmoil
February 26, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina replaces head of Cabinet amid political turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina named the president’s chief of staff, Anibal Fernandez, as the new Cabinet chief on Thursday in a reshuffle that comes as the government faces a political crisis.

Fernandez, a close political ally of President Cristina Fernandez, who is no relation, will replace Jorge Capitanich, the presidency said.

Argentina was plunged into turmoil last month after a state investigator who accused the president of plotting to cover up a 1994 bomb attack was found dead in mysterious circumstances. President Fernandez called the allegations “absurd”. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)

