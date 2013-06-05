FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine farmers may halt crop sales to protest government policies
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

Argentine farmers may halt crop sales to protest government policies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers may temporarily halt crop sales at some point in the next two months to protest government trade and economic policies that they say hurt profits.

President Cristina Fernandez, re-elected in 2011 on promises of deepening the government’s role in Latin America’s third biggest economy, has long feuded with the country’s farm sector. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as well as its No. 3 supplier of corn and soybeans.

“It is likely that the main farm groups will at some point over the coming two months organize a protest measure, such as a strike,” said Ernesto Ambrosetti, chief economist with the Argentine Rural Society, known by its Spanish initials SRA, which represents some of the country’s biggest growers.

“At this point it is not imminent, in terms of something happening over the coming days,” he added.

Talk circulating in the Chicago grains markets on Wednesday was that a sales strike by Argentine farmers was about to be called and would last 10 days.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade closed mixed on Wednesday with nearby contracts lifted by tight U.S. supplies and rumors that Argentine farmers were poised to suspend sales, while back months declined.

Labor strikes are common in Argentine, where one of the world’s highest inflation rates fuels big yearly wage demands.

Argentine growers meanwhile say their profits are being squeezed by high taxes and export curbs placed by the government on corn and wheat. The curbs raise uncertainty about how much of the two crops to plant each year while inflation, clocked by private economists at 25 percent, jacks up production costs. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.