FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentine grains truckers threaten to strike over hauling rates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 15, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Argentine grains truckers threaten to strike over hauling rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentine grains truckers have threatened to go on strike on Monday if they do not reach a deal over hauling rates, the Federation of Argentine Transporters said on Friday.

The threat is the latest in a series of wage disputes driven by Argentina's double-digit inflation rate. The country is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, its No. 3 soybean supplier and No. 4 exporter of corn.

A strike would come midway through corn harvesting and at the tail end of soy harvesting.

"We continue talking with farmers and the government but if we do not get a satisfactory response, the strike will start on Monday morning. It will be nationwide and without a pre-determined duration," Pablo Agolanti, vice president of the federation said in a telephone interview.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.