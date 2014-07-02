FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Workers in Argentina's Rosario grains hub call strike for Friday
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Workers in Argentina's Rosario grains hub call strike for Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from union statement, source comment, background)

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Workers in Argentina’s main grains port of Rosario will begin an indefinite strike on Friday over labor conditions, according to a statement by the country’s powerful CGT labor organization on Wednesday.

Argentina is the world’s No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and third-biggest supplier of corn and raw soybeans.

The CGT statement did not provide details of the labor conflict but said a decision would be taken on Monday whether to continue the work stoppage, which comes at peak harvest time for soy and corn.

A source close to the situation said the dispute stems from a request by the General San Martin Port Service Cooperative, which loads and unloads cargo ships, for higher tariffs to be paid by grains exporters.

Strikes and other labor disputes are common in Argentina, where inflation of 30 percent often leads to high wage increase demands. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximilian Heath; editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.