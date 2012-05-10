REFILE-Rebel union calls strike at Argentine grains port

* CGT union suspends strike, splinter group protests

* Dockers who moor ships in harbor halt activity

* Argentina is a leading global grains supplier

BUENOS AIRES, May 10 (Reuters) - A group of port workers launched an indefinite pay strike on Thursday at Argentina’s biggest grains hub, Rosario, even though labor leaders suspended the measure for 48 hours to keep negotiating, a union official said.

Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and corn exports.

Thursday’s protest kept the workers who maneuver ships up to docks for mooring from carrying out their duties. It was not immediately clear if the workers themselves were on strike or if their work was being thwarted by other demonstrators.

In any case, it prevented grains vessels from being moored and loaded, although operations were normal for ships already tied up at the ports that account for 80 percent of grain shipments from global food supplier Argentina.

“The protest is affecting the entire mechanism for port arrivals,” said Pablo Balmaceda, press secretary for the CGT San Lorenzo labor federation, which had originally called the strike.

The umbrella group decided late Wednesday night to suspend the strike for 48 hours to continue wage talks with companies. But a splinter faction within the federation decided to go ahead with the protest.

“This is being carried out but it’s not the CGT, it’s part of another group called the Intersindical,” Balmaceda said.

San Lorenzo is a busy grains area just north of Rosario where multinational giants like Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore. have crushing plants and ports.

Argentina is the world’s top supplier of soyoil and soymeal and one of its biggest exporters of corn and soybeans.