UPDATE 2-Argentine soy-crushers end short-lived strike
November 23, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Argentine soy-crushers end short-lived strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Walkout hit Nidera, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus and Vicentin

* Hours-long strike hit a time of scant export activity

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentine oilseed-crushing workers ended a strike on Friday that had been called earlier in the day over work conditions at four soy-processing plants near the river port of Rosario, one of the world’s biggest grains export hubs.

The work stoppage took place at a time of limited export activity in Argentina. It affected plants run by Nidera, Bunge , Vicentin and Louis Dreyfus.

“The strike has been lifted and work at the plants is returning to normal,” said Daniel Succi, an official with the oil crushers’ union in the port of San Lorenzo.

Strikes over pay and working conditions are common in Argentina, the world’s biggest soyoil and soymeal exporter.

Labor unions around the country will soon start annual wage negotiations that are often arduous with inflation running at more than 20 percent per year, according to private estimates.

