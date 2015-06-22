FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Argentine grains workers sign wage deal, averting strike
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentine grains workers sign wage deal, averting strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with wage increase agreed, strike called off)

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Port workers at Argentina’s Rosario grains hub have called off a strike that was planned for Tuesday after agreeing with export companies to a 31.5 percent wage increase, a union official said.

“We already have a deal so the strike is off,” said Alberto Maldonado, an official with the San Lorenzo chapter of the CGT labor federation. “We have just signed a 31.5 percent hike.”

Andres Alcaraz, a spokesman for CIARA, an umbrella group of grain millers and exporters, confirmed that a deal had been reached and the strike was off.

Wage negotiations are tough in Argentina because of soaring inflation, which private economists estimate at more than 25 percent. The government has said it is around 15 percent.

A strike at Rosario would have slowed soy and corn exports in the middle of Argentina’s main harvesting and shipping season.

San Lorenzo covers the northern districts of the Rosario hub where multinational companies such as Bunge Ltd, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV have crushing plants and ports.

The CGT counts quality control inspectors and dock workers among its members in Rosario.

Argentina is the world’s leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Grant McCool, Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.