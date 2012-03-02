Argentine port strike delays 57 grains ships

* Dock workers' walkout hits ports in Rosario area * Union leaders, employers meet to resolve pay dispute BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) - A strike by port workers in Argentina's agricultural export hub delayed at least 57 grains ships on Friday as union leaders and bosses met to resolve the pay dispute, a coast guard official said. Dock workers belonging to the SOMU union started an indefinite walkout on Thursday, preventing boats from entering terminals on the Parana river in the area around Rosario, one of the world's biggest grains export centers. The coast guard official said the protest, which comes as farmers start to gather the first corn and soy crops, had delayed 57 ships so far. Hefty wage demands - traditionally negotiated in March and April - have become common in Argentina in the past five years as annual inflation soared, reaching more than 20 percent in 2011, according to private estimates. Argentina is one of the world's biggest suppliers of corn, wheat and soybeans, meaning prolonged labor disruption in grains ports often drives global soy prices higher. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen Popper)