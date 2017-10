BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) - Argentine dock workers ended a strike on Friday that had delayed dozens of grain ships in the country’s main grains hub Rosario, port chamber CAPYM said.

Dock workers who moor ships in Argentine harbors walked off the job on Thursday for an indefinite strike over what they call inadequate staffing of work shifts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Luis Andres Henao)