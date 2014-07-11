Argentina grain truckers say to strike from July 21

BUENOS AIRES, July 11 (Reuters) - Argentine truckers said on Friday they would go on strike from July 21 for an indefinite period in a move that could affect the delivery of grains to the main export ports in the agricultural powerhouse.

Strikes are common in Argentina, Latin America’s No. 3 economy, which is struggling with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, at around 30 percent this year.

Prolonged strikes in the grains sector can have global market implications and hurt the country’s public finances, which are bolstered by export taxes on soy and related products.

Truckers are calling for an increase in transport tariffs and better security around the ports, where they often suffer robberies.

“It will be for an indefinite period of time until they give us some concrete answers,” said Pablo Agolanti, vice president of the FETRA group of trucking companies.

Most of the country’s crops are trucked from the Pampas farm belt to export terminals and processing plants that dot Argentina’s rivers. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)