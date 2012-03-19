FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine truckers strike as soy harvest starts
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Argentine truckers strike as soy harvest starts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s grains-hauling truck drivers called an indefinite strike on Monday to demand higher pay rates just as the agricultural powerhouse starts its key soy harvesting season.

The FETRA group of trucking companies said the government has failed to ensure the implementation of a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.

Argentina, which usually loads 200,000 tonnes of farm products per day, is the world’s No. 1 exporter of soyoil and soymeal as well as the No. 2 corn supplier. Most of the country’s crops are moved by truck from Pampas farming areas to the huge grains terminals that dot Argentina’s rivers.

High inflation, estimated by private economists at between 20 and 25 percent annually, has made wage and tariff negotiations increasingly tough in recent years.

A FETRA spokeswoman said a meeting was set for Monday afternoon with the Transportation Ministry, but that the truckers were ready to dig in for an indefinite strike while negotiations develop.

Reporting By Hugh Bronstein

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.