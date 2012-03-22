FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks on Argentine grain truckers strike collapse
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 6 years ago

Talks on Argentine grain truckers strike collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Talks between striking Argentine grain truckers and the government broke down on Thursday over drivers’ demands for better hauling rates, a truck industry source said.

The four-day-old work stoppage is being led by the FETRA group of trucking companies, which now plans to intensify protests over the lack of a unified hauling tariff system, the source from within the organization said.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dale Hudson

