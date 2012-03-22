Talks on Argentine grain truckers strike collapse

BUENOS AIRES, March 22 (Reuters) - Talks between striking Argentine grain truckers and the government broke down on Thursday over drivers’ demands for better hauling rates, a truck industry source said.
The four-day-old work stoppage is being led by the FETRA group of trucking companies, which now plans to intensify protests over the lack of a unified hauling tariff system, the source from within the organization said.
