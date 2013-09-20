UPDATE 2-Argentina says Q2 GDP grew 8.3 pct vs yr ago

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product expanded by 8.3 percent in the second quarter versus the same 2012 period, and grew 2.6 percent compared with the first quarter of this year, the government’s INDEC statistics office said on Friday.

Argentine GDP is expected to grow 5.1 percent in 2013, triggering billions of dollars in payments on growth-linked government bonds, as a big grains and oilseed harvest along with the automobile industry boosts activity.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy should grow 6.2 percent next year, well above the threshold needed to trigger more GDP-linked bond payments, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said earlier this month when he unveiled the government’s budget bill.

President Cristina Fernandez has prioritized economic growth ahead of October mid-term elections that will determine the clout she has in Congress during what will be her final two years in office.

She has used extra government spending to temporarily ease the negative effects of currency and capital controls imposed after she started her second term in 2011.