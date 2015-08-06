FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's Galicia bank group posts 36.9 pct rise in Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Galicia bank group posts 36.9 pct rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on Thursday reported a 36.9 percent jump in net profit in the second quarter to 949 million pesos, slightly below market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for net profit of 971 million pesos. In the second quarter of 2014, the group which controls 95.1 percent of Argentina’s biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, posted net profit of 693.2 million pesos. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.