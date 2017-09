BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on Tuesday reported a full-year net profit of 1.823 billion pesos ($279 million), rising from 1.336 billion pesos in 2012.

The net profit came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company’s 2013 net income at 1.655 billion pesos.