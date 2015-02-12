Argentina's Galicia bank group posts 83 pct leap in 2014 net profit

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on Thursday reported a 83 percent jump in net profit in 2014 to 3.338 billion pesos, in line with market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for net profit of 3.379 billion pesos. In 2013, the group which controls 95.1 percent of Argentina’s biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, posted net profit of 1.823 billion pesos. (Reporting By Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)