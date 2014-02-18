FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentine GFG says net profit up 36 pct in 2013
February 18, 2014

UPDATE 1-Argentine GFG says net profit up 36 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected net profit of 1.823 billion pesos ($279 million) for 2013.

A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company’s 2013 net income at 1.655 billion pesos. The latest profit was 36 percent higher than 1.336 billion pesos in 2012.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit was $627 million, 70 percent above $368.2 million a year earlier.

Galicia controls 95.1 percent of Argentina’s biggest privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, whose 2013 net profit was slightly higher than its parent company‘s.

