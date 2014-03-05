FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US backs Argentina in case against holdout bond investors- Telam
March 5, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 4 years ago

US backs Argentina in case against holdout bond investors- Telam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has backed Argentina in the South American country’s case against its holdout bond investors, state news agency Telam said on Wednesday.

The U.S. government has filed an amicus brief backing Argentina’s stance in its case against defaulted sovereign bondholders who declined to participate in two restructurings in which most holders accepted steep reductions in payment terms, Telam reported.

The brief was filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, which is in the process of deciding whether to hear the case, the agency reported.

