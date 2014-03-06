FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-US backs Argentina in subpoena case against holdouts
March 6, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-US backs Argentina in subpoena case against holdouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In March 5 item, clarifies throughout on which case U.S. government filed papers)

BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has backed Argentina in one of the South American country’s cases against its holdout bond investors, state news agency Telam said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court in January agreed to consider a dispute over subpoenas in a case stemming from long-running litigation over Argentina’s obligations to bond investors in the wake of its record-smashing default on $100 billion in obligations 12 years ago.

The U.S. government filed an amicus brief on Monday with the court backing Argentina’s stance.

In a separate case, Argentina filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court last month seeking to reverse lower court decisions ordering the country to pay $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors in a case Argentine officials warn could force it to default anew on its sovereign debt. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

