Argentine cenbank suspends HSBC Argentina's money transfers abroad

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Central Bank said on Monday it was suspending HSBC Bank Argentina’s right to transfer money abroad for 30 days due to “irregularities” in such operations.

HSBC Bank Argentina failed to fulfill a pledge to fix the irregularities, the central bank said in a news statement, adding that it could reduce the suspension period if HSBC were to carry out the “necessary corrective measures.”