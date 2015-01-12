FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine cenbank suspends HSBC Argentina's money transfers abroad
January 12, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine cenbank suspends HSBC Argentina's money transfers abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Central Bank said on Monday it was suspending HSBC Bank Argentina’s right to transfer money abroad for 30 days due to “irregularities” in such operations.

HSBC Bank Argentina failed to fulfill a pledge to fix the irregularities, the central bank said in a news statement, adding that it could reduce the suspension period if HSBC were to carry out the “necessary corrective measures.”

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chris Reese

