Argentine industrial output falls 5.9 pct in March yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial production contracted 5.9 percent in March from the same month last year, the government said on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive monthly loss in factory output due in part to weakness in the auto-making sector.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2.4 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.

Factory output shrank 1.8 percent in March as measured against February, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.

The year-on-year figure was seasonally adjusted while the March versus February figure non-seasonally adjusted. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)