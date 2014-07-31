FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine industrial output falls 0.3 pct in June yr/yr
July 31, 2014

Argentine industrial output falls 0.3 pct in June yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial production shrank 0.3 percent in June on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the government said on Thursday, marking the 11th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 3.8 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.

Industrial production grew 2.1 percent in June from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the government added. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Diane Craft)

