Argentine industrial output falls 4.0 pct in April y/y
May 23, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine industrial output falls 4.0 pct in April y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial production fell 4.0 percent in April on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the government said on Friday, marking the ninth consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for output to shrink 5 percent on the year.

Industrial production rose 0.9 percent in April from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the government added. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

