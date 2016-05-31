FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says industrial output falls 6.7 pct in April
May 31, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Argentina says industrial output falls 6.7 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output contracted 6.7 percent in April versus the same month last year, the country’s newly revamped Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.

It was the first industrial output data released since President Mauricio Macri took office in December. Macri shut down the publishing of economic data while revamping the country’s statistics agency, which had long been accused of publishing inaccurate numbers under the previous government.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hernan Nessi, editing by G Crosse

