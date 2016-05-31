Argentina says industrial output falls 6.7 pct in April

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output contracted 6.7 percent in April versus the same month last year, the country’s newly revamped Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.

It was the first industrial output data released since President Mauricio Macri took office in December. Macri shut down the publishing of economic data while revamping the country’s statistics agency, which had long been accused of publishing inaccurate numbers under the previous government.