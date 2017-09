BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output shrank 2.1 percent in November versus November 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, marking the 16th consecutive monthly decline.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.7 percent drop last month.

Industrial output fell 1.1 percent in November from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said.