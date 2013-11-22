UPDATE 1-Argentine industrial output down 0.5 pct in October vs year ago

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentine industrial production fell 0.5 percent in October from the same period a year ago, the government said on Friday.

Analysts had expected a 0.5 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll.

In the first 10 months of the year, industrial production edged 0.8 percent higher versus the same 2012 period, on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.

Output rose by 1.4 percent in October from September, the statement said.

Automotive manufacturing grew 5.1 percent in October versus September, but fell 3 percent versus October 2012, it added.