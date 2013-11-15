FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says October inflation rate 0.9 percent
November 15, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina says October inflation rate 0.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s inflation rate edged up to 0.9 percent in October compared with 0.8 percent in September, the government said on Friday.

The country’s inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimated that consumer prices rose 2.1 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The International Monetary Fund, which requires accurate statistics to analyze the world’s economies, censured Argentina in February for failing to improve the accuracy of its inflation and gross domestic product data.

