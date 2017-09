BUENOS AIRES, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Argentine consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in December compared with November, speeding up from prior months and bringing the rate for the year to 10.9 percent, the government said on Wednesday.

The country’s official inflation figures are widely disputed. Private economists polled by Reuters estimated that Argentine consumer prices rose 3.0 percent last month, reaching 25 to 26 percent in full year 2013.