Argentine inflation eases in May, remains high
June 13, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine inflation eases in May, remains high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation eased to 1.4 percent in May from 1.8 percent in April, marking the fourth consecutive month of deceleration, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Friday.

The reading came in below even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts for a 1.5 percent rise in consumer prices. The median forecast was for a 1.9 percent gain.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy has one of the world’s highest inflation rates in the world. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

