Argentina says inflation accelerates to 1.4 pct in September
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says inflation accelerates to 1.4 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation accelerated less-than-expected in September to 1.4 percent on the month from 1.3 percent in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 8 economists had been for consumer prices to rise by 1.7 percent.

Latin America’s third-largest economy has one of the world’s highest inflation rates, which some analysts say is already running at 40 percent on a yearly basis.

Many analysts say the credibility of government data has deteriorated in recent months. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

