Argentina says Oct inflation 1.1 pct, in line with expectations
November 13, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says Oct inflation 1.1 pct, in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Friday that consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in October versus the prior month, in line with market expectations for the official reading.

In the 12 months through October, inflation was 14.3 percent, according to the official data.

Most private analysts question the credibility of government data and estimate inflation in Latin America’s third-largest economy to be much higher.

Reporting By Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

