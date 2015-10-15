FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina says Sept inflation 1.2 pct, in line with expectations
October 15, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says Sept inflation 1.2 pct, in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 12-month inflation figure)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentine consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in September, official data showed on Thursday, a figure in line with market expectations for the report.

In the 12 months through September, Argentine inflation was 14.4 percent, the government said in a statement. So far in 2015, consumer prices are up 10.7 percent, it said.

Private economists say official inflation data is routinely underestimated. They see actual inflation running at over 25 percent annually. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)

