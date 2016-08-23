Argentine cenbank cuts key interest rate, cites lower inflation

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation eased further in August, the central bank said on Tuesday when it announced it was cutting its 35-day reference rate for the fourth week in a row, part of an effort by policymakers to pull the economy out of recession.

The bank cut the rate 50 basis points to 28.75 percent, a move aimed at pushing cash into the economy by making central bank notes less attractive to investors. This helps gross domestic product grow, but it can also be inflationary.

"The reduction in July's inflation rate confirmed public and private estimates. These same sources suggest today that disinflation has continued in the first three weeks of August," the bank said in a statement.

The rate cut was a sign that inflation is falling enough to allow policymakers to focus less on keeping a lid on consumer prices and more on resuscitating the economy.

Inflation was 2.0 percent in July, down from 3.1 percent in June and 4.2 percent in May, when the official Indec statistics agency issued its first consumer price report since President Mauricio Macri took office in December.

Macri has tried to increase foreign investment with a slew of reforms including the revamp of Indec, which had been widely accused of reporting false data meant to make the economy look better than it was under previous President Cristina Fernandez.

Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.3 percent in full-year 2016 before snapping back to 3.2 percent growth in 2017, according to a recent central bank poll of analysts.

Inflation was expected at 40.2 percent in 2016, one of the world's highest rates, and 19.4 percent in 2017, according to the poll.

Lower inflation should increase investment and savings, which should in turn help jumpstart growth, credit rating agency Moody's said in a note to clients on Monday.

"We expect an investment-led push to start to improve economic activity towards the end of the year. While growth in private investment will initially be slow, increased consumption and public investment will help drive the turnaround," the note said. "We expect stronger economic growth for 2017 and beyond." (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)