UPDATE 1-Argentina says March inflation rate slows to 2.6 pct

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation slowed to 2.6 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof announced on Tuesday, adding that the government expects to see a good result for April as well.

The market expected a March rate of 3.0 percent, according to the median forecast given by analysts polled by Reuters.

“The slowdown in consumer price increases was seen across all sectors, except clothing and education,” Kicillof said. “The slowdown extended into the first two weeks of April.”

This year Argentina also unveiled a new consumer price index meant to improve accuracy of data that had vastly under-estimated inflation since 2007. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)