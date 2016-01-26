FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says Buenos Aires inflation was 26.9 pct in December
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina says Buenos Aires inflation was 26.9 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Buenos Aires posted 26.9 percent annualized inflation in December and the San Luis province had 31.6 percent, Argentina said on Monday, releasing the regional data used as a reference point until a revamp of its national statistics.

Argentina’s national statistics lost credibility under the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez, with official inflation figures often half that of private estimates.

Under the new government, which took office last month, the INDEC statistics office has suspended national data publication until the overhaul.

The office has given no timeline for the release of nationwide inflation numbers, saying it would in the interim use consumer price data from Buenos Aires and San Luis as both regions use similar and reliable methodology.

Prices rose 3.9 percent in December in Buenos Aires and 6.5 percent in San Luis, INDEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.