FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine banking group Supervielle raises over $200 mln in landmark IPO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Argentine banking group Supervielle raises over $200 mln in landmark IPO

Walter Bianchi, Jorge Otaola

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 (Reuters) - Argentine financial group Supervielle said on Wednesday it raised around 3 billion pesos ($212.52 million) in the country’s first initial public offering since 2010, cruising on a wave of investor interest in the country over pro-market reforms.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA, which controls Argentina’s fifth-largest bank Banco Supervielle, will begin trading on stock exchanges in New York and Argentina on Thursday, the company said.

Investors have shown renewed interest in Argentina since center-right President Mauricio Macri moved to settle a legal battle over the nation’s 2002 default and implement market-friendly reforms to revive the struggling economy.

Last month, Argentina sold $16.5 billion of sovereign debt in its first international bond issue since its record 2002 default. The auction was four times oversubscribed.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch handled Supervielle’s offering. Julio Patricio Supervielle, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer will hold over 60 percent of shares, according to the prospectus. ($1 = 14.1160 Argentine pesos) (Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.