Argentine judge extends freeze on LAN hangar eviction
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Argentine judge extends freeze on LAN hangar eviction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - An Argentine judge on Wednesday extended the suspension of an order to evict LATAM Airlines Group SA’s LAN Argentina unit from its hangar at the Buenos Aires city airport.

The decision will allow LAN Argentina to carry on using maintenance facilities at Aeroparque after airport authorities last month gave the unit 10 days to vacate because it was not a state airline, a move that LAN said would put its Argentine domestic operations at risk.

Federal judge Liliana Heiland ordered state airport regulator ORSNA “to abstain” from evicting LAN until a final decision is issued.

There is no time frame for when a decision will be made on the high-profile case, which has sparked tensions between neighbors Argentina and Chile, where LATAM Airlines is based.

Latin America’s largest airline was formed in a merger last year of Chile’s flagship LAN and Brazil’s TAM. LAN Argentina is the main competitor of Argentina’s flagship carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
