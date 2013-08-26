LAN Argentina appeals eviction from Aeroparque hangar-media

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The airline LAN Argentina has gone to court to appeal last week’s decision by the Argentine government to evict the company from its hangar at Buenos Aires’ domestic airport, television channel TN said on Monday.

LAN Argentina, a unit of Chile-based LATAM Airlines , had no immediate comment on the TN report.

Argentina’s airport regulator said last Tuesday that LAN Argentina had 10 days to vacate the hangar at domestic airport Aeroparque because it was not a state airline. LAN Argentina is the main competitor of Argentina’s flagship carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.

LATAM, formed in a merger last year between Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM, has said the action by the Argentine government puts the airline’s domestic Argentine operations at risk. It has threatened legal action.

The government’s move has caused tensions between the South American neighbors and created another headache for LATAM, which is already struggling with fallout from Brazil’s weakening economy.