Argentine court suspends LAN hangar eviction -source
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Argentine court suspends LAN hangar eviction -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - An Argentine court has frozen an order to evict LATAM Airlines’ LAN Argentina unit from its hangar at the Buenos Aires city airport, a source with knowledge of the dispute said on Wednesday.

The decision will allow LAN Argentina to carry on using the hangar at Aeroparque, after airport authorities last week gave LAN 10 days to vacate because it was not a state airline, a move which LAN said would put its Argentine domestic operations at risk.

“The court decision is confirmed,” the source, who preferred not to be identified, told Reuters after an earlier media report.

Santiago-based LATAM was formed in a merger last year OF Chile’s flagship LAN and Brazil’s TAM. LAN Argentina is the main competitor of Argentina’s flagship carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.

LATAM Airlines declined to comment on the case, but said that LAN’s chief executive, Ignacio Cueto, will travel to Argentina in order to meet with the country’s deputy economy minister, Axel Kicillof, on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
